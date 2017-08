Feb 16 (Reuters) - Supremex Inc

* Supremex announces Q4 and 2016 year-end results and declares regular quarterly dividend

* Supremex Inc- 2016 Q4 revenues increased by 5.1% year-over-year, reaching $43.4 million

* Supremex Inc - qtrly net earnings $0.16 per share

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.16, revenue view c$43.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S