BRIEF-Charter Communications Q4 earnings per share $1.67

* Charter Communications Inc says during q4 of 2016, charter's residential customer relationships grew by 250,000, versus 359,000 in prior year period

* Charter Communications Inc - residential video customers decreased by 51,000 in q4 of 2016, versus an increase of 118,000 in year-ago period

* Charter announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $10.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.23 billion

* On a pro forma basis, qtrly internet revenues grew 13.3%, compared to year-ago quarter, to $3.3 billion

* Charter Communications Inc - during Q4, company added 39,000 residential voice customers, versus 304,000 during Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S