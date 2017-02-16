FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Endurance International reports Q4 loss of $0.26/shr
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Endurance International reports Q4 loss of $0.26/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

* Endurance International Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 loss per share $0.26

* Q4 revenue $292.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $277.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endurance International Group holdings inc sees FY 2017 revenue to grow in range of 4 percent - 5 percent

* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA to grow 12 percent- 14 percent, free cash flow to grow about 35 percent

* FY 2017 revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

