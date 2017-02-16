BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels says Q4 EPS of $0.31

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels Corp

* Hyatt reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects systemwide REVPAR growth of 0-2 percent in 2017

* Qtrly comparable U.S. hotel REVPAR increased 2.4 pct

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBIDA growth of approximately 3-7 percent in constant currency

* FY 2017 net income is expected to be approximately $94 million to $129 million

* Says company expects to open approximately 60 hotels in 2017

* Sees FY 17 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $430 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $430 million