Feb 16 (Reuters) - Unique Fabricating Inc

* Unique fabricating announces preliminary unaudited full-year 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 to $0.94

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $183 million to $187 million

* Preliminary Q4 revenue of approximately $43.7 million

* Preliminary unaudited full-year 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.17