BRIEF-Scana Q4 earnings per share $0.19

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Scana Corp

* Scana reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016, announces 2017 earnings guidance and long-term guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scana corp - for 2017, company estimates that gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share will be $4.15 to $4.35

* Scana corp - qtrly total operating revenues $1,057 million versus $956 million

* Scana corp - due to significance of weather to sce&g's earnings and its unpredictability, company is not able to provide 2017 gaap earnings guidance