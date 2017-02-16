BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries Q4 earnings per share $4.20

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

* Huntington Ingalls Industries reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $4.20

* Q4 revenue $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $3.67

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - new contract awards for 2016 were approximately $5.2 billion, bringing total backlog to $21.0 billion as of dec. 31, 2016