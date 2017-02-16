FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-MGM Resorts International posts Q4 earnings $0.04/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-MGM Resorts International posts Q4 earnings $0.04/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International

* MGM Resorts International reports fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results; announces quarterly dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 same store sales rose 4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MGM Resorts International says initiated a quarterly dividend program

* MGM Resorts International - domestic resorts casino revenue for Q4 of 2016 increased 33 pct compared to prior year quarter

* MGM Resorts International - dividend of $0.11 per share will be payable on March 15, 2017

* Qtrly domestic resorts rooms revenue increased 10 pct compared to prior year quarter

* Qtrly REVPAR growth of 3 pct over prior year quarter

* Qtrly revenues $2.46 billion versus $2.19 billion

* Q4 revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MGM Resorts International- board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share

* MGM Resorts International- MGM China net revenues of $500 million, a $1 million increase compared to prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.