BRIEF-MGM Resorts International posts Q4 earnings $0.04/shr

Feb 16 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International

* MGM Resorts International reports fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results; announces quarterly dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 same store sales rose 4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MGM Resorts International says initiated a quarterly dividend program

* MGM Resorts International - domestic resorts casino revenue for Q4 of 2016 increased 33 pct compared to prior year quarter

* MGM Resorts International - dividend of $0.11 per share will be payable on March 15, 2017

* Qtrly domestic resorts rooms revenue increased 10 pct compared to prior year quarter

* Qtrly REVPAR growth of 3 pct over prior year quarter

* Qtrly revenues $2.46 billion versus $2.19 billion

* Q4 revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MGM Resorts International- board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share

* MGM Resorts International- MGM China net revenues of $500 million, a $1 million increase compared to prior year quarter