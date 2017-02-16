BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties Llc Q4 FFO per share $0.47

Feb 16 (Reuters) - MGM Growth Properties Llc

* MGM Growth Properties Llc reports fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.49

* Q4 FFO per share $0.47

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MGM Growth Properties -on Dec 6, 2016, operating partnership entered interest rate swap agreements that mature in nov 2021 total $500 million notional amount

* MGM Growth Properties Llc - on january 26, 2017, operating partnership entered into additional interest rate swap agreements

* MGM Growth Properties -additional interest rate swap agreements mature in Nov 2021 with a total $700 million notional amount to pay a fixed rate of 1.964% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: