6 months ago
BRIEF-Ameren announces 2016 results and issues 2017 earnings guidance
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ameren announces 2016 results and issues 2017 earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ameren Corp -

* Ameren (nyse: aee) announces 2016 results and issues 2017 earnings guidance

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.65 to $2.85

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 total operating revenue $1,356 million versus $1,308 million last year

* Expect diluted earnings per share to grow at a 5% to 8% compound annual rate from 2016 through 2020

* Continues to expect diluted earnings per share to grow at a 5 pct to 8 pct compound annual rate from 2016 through 2020

* Q4 revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

