6 months ago
BRIEF-Dean Foods reports Q4 earnings per share $0.36
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Dean Foods reports Q4 earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co -

* Dean Foods announces strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* For full year 2017, we expect capital expenditures of $120 million to $130 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 to $0.20

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.55

* Quarterly net sales $2.02 billion versus. $2.02 billion last year

* Total volume across all products was 653 million gallons for Q4 of 2016, a 0.8% decline compared to total volume of 658 million gallons

* "2017 growth and productivity agendas are robust and will ramp up through year, driving a larger portion of our earnings into back half"

* In Q1, expect dairy commodity inflation of nearly 20%

* Q4 revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q1, expect roughly 1% decline in total volume performance versus prior year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

