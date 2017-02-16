FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Charles River sees double-digit growth in net income, EPS for 2016
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Charles River sees double-digit growth in net income, EPS for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cra International Inc -

* Charles River Associates (CRA) announces preliminary fiscal 2016 performance metrics; postpones announcement of fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 financial results; to host conference call today to provide performance and business update

* For fiscal 2016, CRA reaffirms its expectation to exceed high end of its previously announced constant currency revenue guidance

* For full-year fiscal 2016, expects to report double-digit growth in net income, earnings per diluted share

* For fiscal 2017, on constant currency basis relative to fiscal 2016, expects non-GAAP revenue in range of $350 million to $360 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

