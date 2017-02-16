FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc :

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.18

* Q4 revenue $22.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $21 million

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.03 to $0.04

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - same store NOI increased 6.1% for quarter, as compared to prior year quarter

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - company is targeting internalizing management of company at beginning of Q3 of 2017

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - anticipates 2017 AFFO in range of $0.27 to $0.29 per share on a pro forma basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

