BRIEF-CVR Partners Q4 loss per share $0.13

Feb 16 (Reuters) - CVR Partners LP :

* CVR Partners reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 sales $84.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.3 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CVR Partners LP - CVR Partners will not pay a cash distribution for 2016 Q4

* CVR Partners LP - Q4 ammonia shipments from co's east dubuque plant were impacted by unfavorable fertilizer application conditions

* CVR Partners LP - "since December, we have seen a significant improvement in nitrogen fertilizer pricing for deliveries during first half of 2017"