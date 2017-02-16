BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v houston with SwissMarine

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Houston with SwissMarine

* Employment extension of "Houston" is anticipated to generate approximately us$3.68 million of gross revenue

* Diana Shipping - gross charter rate US$5,150 per day for first 15 days of charter period and US$10,000 per day for balance period of time charter

* Diana Shipping - through unit agreed to extend present time charter contract with swissmarine services for m/v Houston from 13 months to 15 months.