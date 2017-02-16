FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Textainer Group Holdings Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.24
February 16, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Textainer Group Holdings Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Textainer Group Holdings Ltd :

* Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports fourth-quarter and full-year results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.24

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lease rental income of $105.9 million for quarter, a decrease of $19.1 million

* Financial impact for full year as a result of Hanjin bankruptcy was $53.3 million

* Expect our 2017 results to continue to be negatively affected by costs of recovering Hanjin containers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

