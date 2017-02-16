FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-CI Financial reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.45
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 2:33 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-CI Financial reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp

* CI financial reports fourth quarter and annual results: assets under management increase 6%

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.45

* Q4 sales c$3.5 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.53 excluding items

* CI Financial Corp says average assets under management reached $110.9 billion for 2016, an increase of 2% from 2015

* CI Financial Corp says at December 31, 2016, CI's assets under management were $117.9 billion, up $6.8 billion or 6% from $111.1 billion at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.