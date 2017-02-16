BRIEF-Cohu Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.24

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cohu Inc

* Cohu reports fourth quarter 2016 operating results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Sees q1 2017 sales about $78 million

* Q4 sales $70.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cohu inc says board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share

* Q1 revenue view $69.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S