FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics provides update on ongoing AR101 phase 3 program for peanut allergy
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics provides update on ongoing AR101 phase 3 program for peanut allergy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc

* Aimmune therapeutics provides update on ongoing ar101 phase 3 program for peanut allergy based on fda feedback

* Aimmune - ar101 program to initially address urgent unmet need of peanut-allergic patients ages 4-17, consistent with breakthrough therapy designation

* Aimmune therapeutics inc - potential bla filing to include safety database of 600 patients, achievable with current phase 3 program

* Aimmune therapeutics inc - company expects to conduct separate analyses for older patients in palisade

* Aimmune therapeutics inc - plans to initiate ramses trial, which will enroll approximately 440 patients ages 4-17 in united states, in 2q 2017

* Aimmune - have sufficient funding to support current clinical development plan and north american and european regulatory submissions for ar101 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.