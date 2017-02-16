BRIEF-Town Sports International Holdings Q4 loss per share $0.01

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Town Sports International Holdings Inc

* Town Sports International Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue $96.1 million versus $100.8 million

* Town Sports International Holdings Inc says total member count decreased 1,000 to 544,000 during Q4 2016

* Town Sports International Holdings Inc says membership monthly attrition averaged 3.5% per month in Q4 2016 compared to 3.4% per month in Q4 2015