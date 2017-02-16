FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Allscripts reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.04
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Allscripts reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* Allscripts announces fourth quarter and 2016 full-year results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion

* Q4 revenue $425 million versus I/B/E/S view $424.1 million

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc - outlook for 2017 anticipates 10-15 percent eps growth

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc says bookings were $406 million in Q4 2016

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc sees adjusted ebitda of between $345 million and $365 million for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.