FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-WEBMD Health Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.73
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-WEBMD Health Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Webmd Health Corp :

* Webmd reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.97 to $2.10

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $151 million to $154 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $710 million to $730 million

* Q4 revenue $207.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $207 million

* Webmd health corp says announces exploration of strategic alternatives

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.99, revenue view $742.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $167.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees adjusted ebitda to be approximately $38.0 million to $40.0 million in Q1

* Webmd health corp says J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to company for the exploration of strategic alternatives

* WEBMD Health Corp says alternatives could include, among other things, sale of part or all of company, a merger with another party

* WEBMD Health Corp says expects advertising and sponsorship revenue to be flat to slightly down in Q1 Of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.