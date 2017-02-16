FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DaVita Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.98
February 16, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-DaVita Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.98

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - DaVita Inc :

* DaVita Inc. 4Th quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.80

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 total net revenues $3.72 billion versus $3.53 billion

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.98

* Sees adjusted consolidated operating income guidance for 2017 to be in range of $1.635 billion to $1.775 billion

* DaVita Inc - expect consolidated operating cash flow for 2017 to be in range of $1.750 billion to $1.950 billion

* Q4 revenue view $3.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

