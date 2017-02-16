BRIEF-Arista Networks Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Arista Networks Inc :

* Arista Networks, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.79

* Q4 revenue $328 million versus I/B/E/S view $315.2 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $320 million to $330 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 non-gaap gross margin between 61 pct to 64 pct

* Sees Q1 non-gaap gross margin between 61 pct to 64 pct

* Sees Q1 non-gaap operating margin of approximately 27 pct