BRIEF-Veeco Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Veeco Instruments Inc :

* Veeco reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $93.6 million versus $106.5 million

* Q1 revenue is expected to be in range of $85 million to $100 million

* Q1 gaap loss per share expected to be in range of $0.28 to $0.12

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.00 to $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $96.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S