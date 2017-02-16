FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Republic Services Q4 EPS $0.55
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Republic Services Q4 EPS $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Republic Services Inc

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.57 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55



* Republic services inc -expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in range of $2.32 to $2.36 for 2017

* Republic services, inc. Reports fourth-quarter and full-year results; company provides 2017 full-year guidance

* Republic services inc -expects adjusted free cash flow to be $875 million to $900 million in 2017

* Republic services inc sees an increase in revenue of 4.5 to 5.0 percent for 2017

* Republic services inc says qtrly revenue $ 2,379.1 million versus. $2,290.2 million last year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $9.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

