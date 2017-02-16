FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conifex reports $8.1 mln bought deal offering
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Conifex reports $8.1 mln bought deal offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Conifex Timber Inc :

* Conifex announces $8.1 million bought deal offering and $4.9 million concurrent private placement

* Conifex Timber Inc - an agreement with a syndicate of investment dealers to purchase 2.7 million common shares at $3.05 per share

* Conifex Timber Inc - to use net proceeds of offering to fund expenditures related to development of el dorado sawmill project

* Conifex Timber - will complete private placement of 1.6 million shares to an existing shareholder at issue price for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.9 million

* Conifex Timber Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering and private placement to partially repay outstanding indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

