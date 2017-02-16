FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yume Q4 earnings per share $0.08
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Yume Q4 earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Yume Inc

* Yume reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 revenue $45.6 million versus $53.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yume Inc - continues evaluation of strategic alternatives

* Yume Inc - for Q1 2017, company expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $1 million to $3 million

* Yume Inc - continuing its engagement with Deutsche Bank as its financial advisor to assist in evaluating company's value-enhancing initiatives

* Q4 revenue view $46.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

