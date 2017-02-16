FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Trinity Industries reports Q4 EPS $0.44
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Trinity Industries reports Q4 EPS $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries Inc

* Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.00 to $1.35

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says railcar deliveries of 27,240 with rail group backlog of $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2016

* For full year of 2017, company anticipates earnings per common diluted share of between $1.00 and $1.35

* Rail group expects full year 2017 deliveries of between 14,000 and 15,000

* Company's earnings guidance for 2017 includes expected sales of leased railcars of between $300 million and $400 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.