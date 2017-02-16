BRIEF-Trinity Industries reports Q4 EPS $0.44

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries Inc

* Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.00 to $1.35

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says railcar deliveries of 27,240 with rail group backlog of $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2016

* Rail group expects full year 2017 deliveries of between 14,000 and 15,000

* Company's earnings guidance for 2017 includes expected sales of leased railcars of between $300 million and $400 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S