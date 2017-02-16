FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whitewave Foods Q4 earnings per share $0.34
February 16, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Whitewave Foods Q4 earnings per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Whitewave Foods Co :

* Whitewave foods reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Whitewave Foods Co - not providing operating or financial guidance for 2017 due to its pending merger with danone s.a

* Whitewave Foods Co says united states doj continues to review merger with danone under Hart-Scott-Rodino act

* Whitewave Foods Co- results reflect operating difficulties experienced in fresh foods platform, totaled about $25 million of additional costs during q4 2016

* Whitewave Foods Co says targeting completion of merger with danone in q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

