6 months ago
BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $300 mln of medium-term notes
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $300 mln of medium-term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp :

* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $300 million of medium-term notes

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp - agreed to sell $300 million aggregate principal amount of medium-term notes, series 5 due February 22, 2024

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp - notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.315 pct per annum, payable semi-annually

* Brookfield infrastructure - intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to partially refinance indebtedness that will mature in Oct 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

