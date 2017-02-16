BRIEF-U.S. Ecology announces Q4 earnings per share C$0.35

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Ecology Inc :
* U.S. Ecology announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.35
* Q4 revenue c$117.2 million versus C$138.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share C$1.53
* U.S. Ecology Inc- management is projecting 2017 earnings per diluted share between $1.69 and $1.93
* U.S. Ecology Inc sees 2017 revenue is anticipated to range from $495 million to $533 million
* U.S. Ecology Inc- management is projecting 2017 adjusted ebitda of $120 to $130 million
* 2017 capital spending is estimated to range from $34 to $37 million
* FY2017 revenue view $498.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $498.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S