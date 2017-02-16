BRIEF-U.S. Ecology announces Q4 earnings per share C$0.35

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Ecology Inc :

* U.S. Ecology announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.35

* Q4 revenue c$117.2 million versus C$138.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share C$1.53

* U.S. Ecology Inc- management is projecting 2017 earnings per diluted share between $1.69 and $1.93

* U.S. Ecology Inc sees 2017 revenue is anticipated to range from $495 million to $533 million

* U.S. Ecology Inc- management is projecting 2017 adjusted ebitda of $120 to $130 million

* 2017 capital spending is estimated to range from $34 to $37 million

* U.S. Ecology Inc- 2017 revenue is anticipated to range from $495 million to $533 million, compared to $478 million in 2016

* FY2017 revenue view $498.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $498.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S