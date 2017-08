Feb 16 (Reuters) - Equitable Group Inc :

* EQUITABLE GROUP REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL EARNINGS, INCREASES DIVIDEND

* INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4.5 PERCENT TO C$0.23PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.56

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$2.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: