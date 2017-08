Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russel Metals Inc :

* Russel Metals announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results

* Russel Metals Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.37

* Russel Metals Inc - qtrly revenues $654 million versus $673 million

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.22, revenue view C$673.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Russel Metals Inc - all figures in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: