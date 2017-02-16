BRIEF-West Fraser Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.28

Feb 16 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd :

* West Fraser announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.28

* Q4 earnings per share C$1.01

* Q4 sales C$1.107 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* West Fraser Timber - U.S. Department Of Commerce initiated investigation, expected to make preliminary determination regarding countervailing duties in April 2017

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - U.S. Department of commerce expected to make a preliminary determination in june 2017 for anti-dumping duties

* West Fraser Timber - co has been chosen by U.S. Department Of Commerce as a "mandatory respondent" to both countervailing and anti-dumping investigations

* West Fraser - "we categorically deny U.S. allegations of subsidies and dumping" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: