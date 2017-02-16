BRIEF-Ciner Resources Q4 EPS $0.49

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ciner Resources Lp :

* Ciner Resources Lp announces fourth quarter and year ended 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales fell 2.6 percent to $123.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ciner Resources Lp sees 2017 soda ash total volume sold to increase 1 pct to 3 pct

* 2017 maintenance of business capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $12 to $15 million

* Ciner Resources Lp sees 2017 international prices to be flat to up 3 pct

* Ciner Resources Lp sees 2017 domestic pricing to be flat to down 3 pct

* 2017 expansion capital expenditures are planned to be in range of $23 to $28 million

* Ciner Resources Lp - in 2017, "have encouraging signs of market strength in Asia"