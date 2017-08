BRIEF-NorthWestern Qtrly earnings per share $0.95

Feb 16 (Reuters) - NorthWestern Corp :

* NorthWestern reports 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.30 to $3.50

* Northwestern corp - announces 5 pct increase to quarterly dividend to $0.525 per share payable march 31, 2017

* Affirms full year 2017 guidance of $3.30 - $3.50 per diluted shar

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.95

* Qtrly total revenues $330.6 million versus $325 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: