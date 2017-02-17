FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Huron to acquire growth strategy firm Innosight
#Market News
February 17, 2017 / 12:34 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Huron to acquire growth strategy firm Innosight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Huron Consulting Group Inc :

* Huron to acquire growth strategy firm Innosight

* Huron Consulting Group Inc - Huron will purchase innosight holdings, llc for $100 million upon closing

* Huron Consulting Group - cash component of transaction will be financed with cash on hand and borrowing under company's senior secured credit facility

* Purchase price of $100 million is consisting of $90 million in cash and $10 million in huron common stock

* Innosight will be included in business advisory segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

