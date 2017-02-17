FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huron Consulting Group sees FY16 adj earnings per share $3.21 from continuing operations
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 17, 2017 / 12:39 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Huron Consulting Group sees FY16 adj earnings per share $3.21 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Huron Consulting Group Inc :

* Huron announces preliminary unaudited 2016 results and 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.21 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.40 to $2.70

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.84 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.85 to $1.15

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $726.3 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.38, revenue view $766.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Huron Consulting Group Inc says believe that longer term prospects for diversified healthcare offerings remain positive

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.30, revenue view $733.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

