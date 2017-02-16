BRIEF-Sherritt reports Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp :
* Sherritt announces Q4 and year end 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share C$0.28 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view C$-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sherritt International Corp- capital spending guidance for 2017 is approximately US$28 million
* Sherritt International Corp qtrly net loss from continuing operations per share $0.37
* Qtrly revenue $70.5 million versus $76.5 million