BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports Q4 loss per share $0.38

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc :

* Yamana Gold announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $484.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $488.1 million

* Q4 average realized gold price per ounce $1,210 versus $1,102

* Yamana Gold Inc - Q4 silver production from continuing operations was 1.6 million ounces, compared to 1.9 million ounces in same quarter of 2015

* Yamana Gold Inc - Q4 gold production from continuing operations was 319,265 ounces of gold, compared to 316,795 ounces of gold produced in Q4 of 2015

* Yamana Gold -total cost of sales per ounce of gold in Q4 of 2016, excluding brio gold, was $935 per ounce sold, unchanged from same quarter of 2015

* Q4 average realized silver price per ounce $17.17 versus $14.62

* Yamana Gold -including brio gold, total cost of sales for gold in q4 of 2016 was $1,004 per ounce sold, compared to $959 per ounce sold in same period of 2015

* Yamana Gold Inc - total copper production for Q4 of 2016 was 36.9 million pounds, compared to 36.6 million pounds for same period of 2015

* Q4 average realized copper price per pound $2.48 versus $2.26

* Yamana Gold -on a co-product basis, aisc from continuing operations, excluding brio gold, were $894 per ounce of gold produced for q4 of 2016, compared to $773 per ounce

* Yamana Gold Inc - co-product from continuing operations $14.48 per ounce of silver produced for Q4 versus $9.93 per ounce of silver produced for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: