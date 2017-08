Feb 16 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc :

* Aimia reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly total revenue C$689 million versus C$734.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share C$0.40

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.20

* Sees FY 2017 gross billings core business to be broadly stable at around $2.1 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin core business to be around 12.0pct