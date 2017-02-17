BRIEF-Brio Gold reports total production in Q4 was 50,477 ounces of gold

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc :

* Brio Gold reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Revenues from mining operations increased 30pct to $59.5 million in Q4 of 2016

* Total production in Q4 of 2016 was 50,477 ounces of gold, compared to 39,279 ounces in same period of 2015

* Brio Gold Inc - total cost of sales was $1,421 per ounce of gold sold in Q4 versus total cost of sales of $1,016 per ounce of gold sold in Q4 of 2015

* 2017 production and cost guidance remains unchanged from previously announced guidance

* Cash costs were $832 per ounce of gold produced in Q4 2016 versus $610 per ounce of gold produced in same quarter of 2015