FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Zagg Q4 adjusted loss of $0.08 per share (March 7)
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Zagg Q4 adjusted loss of $0.08 per share (March 7)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and second bullet to say Zagg reported Q4 adjusted shr loss of $0.08, not adjusted shr of $0.30; Corrects Q4 sales in fourth bullet to $114.9 mln from $401.9 mln) Zagg Inc:

* Zagg reports 2016 fourth quarter & full year results; provides 2017 outlook of $470 to $500 million in net sales

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.08

* Q4 loss per share $0.15

* Q4 sales $114.9 million versus $78.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $122.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zagg inc says Q4 gross profit was $29.9 million, or 26% of net sales, compared to $29.0 million, or 37% of net sales in 2015

* Zagg Inc says decrease in Q4 gross margin was due primarily to higher discounts and in-channel promotions on older mophie products during holiday season

* Zagg Inc sees 2017 gross margin in low to mid 30 percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.