REFILE-BRIEF-Party City acquires Print Appeal

(Corrects Party City format in text)
July 27 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc
* Party City acquires Print Appeal
* Party City has purchased a 60 pct interest in Print Appeal valued at $2.8 million
* Party City has an agreement to purchase remaining interest over next four to five years
* Has acquired a majority interest in Print Appeal