BRIEF-Fiera Capital acquires Apex Capital Management for $145 mln

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp
* Fiera Capital more than doubles presence in u.s. Institutional market with acquisition of Apex Capital Management
* Total consideration for Apex will be US$145 million
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive, adding 10% to 15% accretion to adjusted earnings per share within first full year post closing
* $88 million of purchase price will be paid in cash financed through new $125 million term loan and issuance of $57 million in class a subordinate voting shares
* Term loan will mature three years from closing
* Apex will become part of Fiera Capital’s U.S. division
* Agreement to acquire, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Fiera US Holding inc., Apex Capital Management