BRIEF-DTE Energy appoints Steve Kurmas vice chairman
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DTE Energy appoints Steve Kurmas vice chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - DTE Energy Co :

* DTE energy announces several senior executive appointments

* Steve Kurmas, president and chief operating officer (coo), is appointed vice chairman of DTE Energy

* Kurmas serves on board of directors of Detroit regional chamber of commerce and YMCA southeast Michigan

* Kurmas has announced plans to retire in 2017 after 38 years of service with company

* Says Jerry Norcia, president and coo of DTE electric and gas storage and pipelines, named COO for DTE Energy, succeeding Kurmas

* Trevor Lauer, senior vice president, distribution operations, is appointed president and COO, DTE Electric Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

