FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gilead Sciences says U.S. FDA approves Odefsey
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gilead Sciences says U.S. FDA approves Odefsey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences

* U.S. Food And Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Second Taf-Based single tablet regimen odefsey (emtricitabine, rilpivirine, tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection

* U.S. Food and drug administration approves Gilead’s second taf-based single tablet regimen Odefsey (emtricitabine, rilpivirine, tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection

* Odefsey has a boxed warning in its product label regarding risks of lactic acidosis/severe hepatomegaly with steatosis

* Odefsey has a boxed warning in its product label regarding risks of post treatment acute exacerbation of Hepatitis B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.