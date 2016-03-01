FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MBAC Fertilizer agreed with investment fund to extend maturity date of portion of loan
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MBAC Fertilizer agreed with investment fund to extend maturity date of portion of loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Mbac Fertilizer Corp

* Could also extend maturity date of the portion of bridge loan due on Feb 29 to a later date as parties may mutually agree

* Mbac provides update on its strategic review process

* To extend maturity date of portion of bridge loan due Feb 29 to earlier of may 30 and termination of LOI regarding potential recapitalization

* Has agreed with investment fund to extend maturity date of portion of bridge loan due on February 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

