BRIEF-Transglobe Energy says suspends quarterly dividend program
#Market News
March 9, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transglobe Energy says suspends quarterly dividend program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Transglobe Energy Corp :

* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year end 2015 financial and operating results

* Says 2015 production averaged 14,511 barrels of oil per day in 2015

* Says qtrly oil revenue $21.5 million versus $92.5 million

* Sees 2016 capital program of $41.0 million

* Says funds flow and inventory levels in 2016 are expected to fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter

* By suspending dividend, company will free up approximately $1.8 million of cash each quarter, or $7.2 million annually

* Says January production of 12,474 bopd; February production of 12,245 bopd

* Suspended quarterly dividend program on March 8, 2016

* Sees Q1 production of 12,000 bopd

* Qtrly loss per share $0.49

* Says has not provided funds flow guidance for 2016

* Says continues to actively pursue opportunities to grow through strategic acquisitions

* Says should low oil prices persist throughout 2016, co expects actual spending in 2016 to be reduced by approximately $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
